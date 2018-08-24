Loris man facing charges after police say he distributed child pornography

A Loris man was arrested Wednesday on nine charges connected to sexually exploiting a minor, according to a news release from the South Carolina attorney general’s office.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Aaron Paul Ferreira with help from officers with the attorney general’s office and Loris Police Department, the release says.
Authorities say Ferreira distributed and possessed child pornography.
He is charged with one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison per count, the news release says. He’s also charged with eight counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which carries up to 10 years in prison per conviction, authorities said.
He was put under home detention, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
