Latta man charged after inflicting injuries on son that killed him, authorities say

A 19-year-old man faces a homicide by child abuse charge in connection with his son’s death, according to media reports.
Authorities charged Adrian Contreras, of Latta, after the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office requested an investigation, WPDE reports.
A warrant obtained by WPDE says Contreras inflicted injuries on his 13-month-old son, resulting in the boy’s death.
WBTW reports the abuse happened at a home in Dillon County.
The Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will be prosecuting the case.
