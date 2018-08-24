Lonzie Carl Johnson, 74, has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of 66-year-old Gary Pratt, who died of his injuries four days after he was stabbed on Oct. 5, 2016.
76-year-old avoids prison in stabbing death of 66-year-old

By Alex Lang

August 24, 2018 10:17 AM

A 76-year-old man will serve probation after pleading guilty to stabbing a 66-year-old in the back during an argument.

Lonzie Johnson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter this week, according to Horry County court records. He was initially charged with murder for the killing of Gary Pratt.

A judge sentenced Johnson to five years in prison, but suspended it for time served and three years probation. Johnson served 126 days in jail.

In October 2016, police went to 1053 Futrell Drive for a reported assault and saw Pratt bleeding from a wound on the back side of his left rib cage. He died four days later.

Witnesses said Johnson was arguing with Pratt when he pulled a knife and stabbed him before Pratt could get out of a chair.

