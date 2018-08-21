Ehab Mohamed Elmenshawi
Conway police call in SLED to investigate child sexual assault case, NC man arrested

A North Carolina man is charged in connection to a sexual assault with a child, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Ehab Mohamed Elmenshawi, 41, of Davidson, North Carolina, was arrested Monday by SLED and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Conway Police Department requested a SLED investigation, said SLED Special Agent Thom Berry.

A warrant said Elmenshawi allegedly committed criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 11 years old between June 2012 and June 2013.

