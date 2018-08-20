He told a cab driver he wanted to shoot people, blow up Family Kingdom, cops say

A 30-year-old man is being held on a $150,000 bond at J. Reuben Long Detention Center after allegedly telling his cab driver he was going to blow up Family Kingdom Amusement Park and shoot people on Thursday, according to a warrant.
Christopher Aaron Good of Myrtle Beach is charged with making a bomb threat or conveying false information about a bomb threat, first offense, online records show.
Myrtle Beach police were contacted by a cab driver who had picked up Good at Broadway at the Beach and dropped him off at the Palace Resort, a warrant said. Authorities said the suspect, who was the only person in the car other than the driver, made threats toward the driver “about shooting people and blowing up Family Kingdom.”
Good has a “history” with Family Kingdom and was recently terminated from working at the park, the warrant said.
