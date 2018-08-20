Family Kingdom rides are open on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach during the annual Memorial Day Bikefest on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Family Kingdom rides are open on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach during the annual Memorial Day Bikefest on Friday, May 26, 2017. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Family Kingdom rides are open on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach during the annual Memorial Day Bikefest on Friday, May 26, 2017. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Crime

He told a cab driver he wanted to shoot people, blow up Family Kingdom, cops say

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

August 20, 2018 12:02 PM

A 30-year-old man is being held on a $150,000 bond at J. Reuben Long Detention Center after allegedly telling his cab driver he was going to blow up Family Kingdom Amusement Park and shoot people on Thursday, according to a warrant.

Christopher Aaron Good of Myrtle Beach is charged with making a bomb threat or conveying false information about a bomb threat, first offense, online records show.

Christopher Aaron Good.jpg
Christopher Aaron Good
Courtesy of J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Myrtle Beach police were contacted by a cab driver who had picked up Good at Broadway at the Beach and dropped him off at the Palace Resort, a warrant said. Authorities said the suspect, who was the only person in the car other than the driver, made threats toward the driver “about shooting people and blowing up Family Kingdom.”

Good has a “history” with Family Kingdom and was recently terminated from working at the park, the warrant said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  