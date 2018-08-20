He kicked the door in, pointed a gun, cops say. Now he’s wanted by police

Horry County police are searching for a suspect of interest in connection to a home invasion and business burglary in Loris.
Officers were dispatched to a burglary at a home on Hwy 701 just after 10 p.m. Sunday. A victim told dispatch the suspect was outside, looking in the windows and doors of the home, a report said.
The suspect then came in through the back and kicked the door in, police said. The victim was held at gunpoint and the suspect demanded money and car keys, a report said.
Less than an hour later, police went to Sunny Stop at 1530 Hwy 701 N. Cameras at the business had stopped working for an unknown reason, authorities said, and the alarm was activated at the location.
Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County Police Department said not to approach the suspect because he could possibly be armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
