Police: Man with medical episode caused stir at Surfside home, is headed to hospital

One individual, Larry Mozingo, with a medical episode called police to report a home invasion in Surfside Beach on Sunday afternoon, but police ultimately found that no such incident had occurred, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann.
Mozingo was escorted from a home in the 700 block of Surfside Drive around 5 p.m. and loaded into an ambulance. No others were inside the home, Hofmann said
Officers and fire personnel arrived at the home at 1:43 p.m. Sunday after the homeowner reported an armed man inside the home, a police release says. Surfside Beach police, with the help of Horry County officers, secured the scene before making contact with Mozingo.
SWAT in full tactical gear was at the scene of the home, which is near the Surfside Beach business district. The commotion and reports of a possible home invasion or standoff led to a large gathering of onlookers.
Police could be heard calling towards a home asking for signs that people inside were OK. Police also told the people inside that nobody wanted to hurt another person.
