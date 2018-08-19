He showed up bloody and then collapsed in the police department lobby, cops say

Officers found a man lying in the Myrtle Beach Police Department lobby early Saturday morning after he was allegedly assaulted and robbed while trying to buy drugs, according to an incident report.
About 6 a.m., police went to the lobby and found a 54-year-old man bleeding from his head, a report said.
The victim told officers he was in the Heyward Family Park area on Carver Street, trying to purchase drugs from an “unknown source,” authorities said. The 54-year-old said he was struck multiple times in the head, neck and back by a man who he only knew by a nickname, the report said. He told police during the assault he lost consciousness.
The suspect allegedly took $50 cash from the victim and said, “This is for my son,” while he was assaulting the victim, authorities said.
After the incident, the victim took a bicycle that did not belong to him and went to the police department, where he collapsed in the lobby, the report said.
EMS took the victim to the hospital, according to the report. His condition is unknown.
Hannah Strong
