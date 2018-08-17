Woman arrested after 2-year-old tests positive for heroin and cocaine

Horry County police arrested a 24-year-old woman Thursday after her 2-year-old child tested positive for cocaine and heroin, police say.
Brooke Sellers, 24, of Murrells Inlet, was charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.
According to an Horry County police report, a Department of Social Services employee came to police headquarters in June to report that the child had tested positive for the drugs.
The DSS worker said they had an active investigation into the case in Georgetown, but later found out that the offenders were living in Horry County when the incident occurred, police said.
At that time, DSS took possession of the child for a drug test, and the child tested positive for heroin and cocaine on June 19, the report says.
