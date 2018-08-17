He punched a delivery man because he didn’t ‘like dope fiends,’ now he’s under arrest

A man claiming he didn’t “like dope fiends” punched a delivery driver in the face in the middle of the Myrtle Beach police station and now faces an assault charge, according to an arrest report.
Myrtle Beach police charged Jason Thomas Guadalupe, 36, with assault and battery 3rd Degree on Wednesday.
Officers were inside the department at 1101 N. Oak St. at about 8:30 p.m. speaking to the victim of another case. They saw a Jummyz Hibachi delivery man walking towards the service desk.
Police watched Guadalupe, unprovoked, punch the man in the jaw, according to the report.
Officers wrestled Guadalupe to the ground. They asked Guadalupe why he hit the victim and he said “I don’t like dope fiends,” according to the report.
The victim told officers he was fine and refused EMS transportation to the hospital, according to the report. The delivery man said he wanted to pursue assault charges.
