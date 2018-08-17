A Myrtle Beach cop stopped him. Then an AK-47, a rubber glove and more were found

Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they stopped him for faulty brake lights and later found an AK-47 pistol, a black rubber glove, 94 rounds of ammo and more.
According to an incident report, an officer was at a previous call when he noticed a white Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the area.
“This caught my attention because there were not many other vehicles in the area,” he writes in the report.
As the vehicle was traveling down Seaboard Street, police say it appeared to be going slower than the speed limit. The moment the officer got behind it, it accelerated and turned into a gas station on Mr. Joe White Avenue. That’s when the officer stopped the vehicle for having defective brake lights.
When the officer approached the driver, identified in the report as 22-year-old Da’Von Doggett, he immediately noticed Doggett appeared “nervous,” the report says.
“His eyes were open wide and his chest was rising and falling faster than normal for someone who was only being stopped for a equipment violation,” the report notes.
Because Doggett was allegedly acting nervous, the officer asked him if he had any weapons in the vehicle.
“At this time his chest began to rise even faster and I noticed sweat on his forehead,” the report states.
Police say Doggett admitted to having a weapon in the vehicle and that it was underneath the driver’s seat.
After the officer asked Doggett to get out of the vehicle, he says he found an AK-47 pistol with a black rubber glove underneath it. In addition, the report says a drum magazine, a “banana style magazine,” 94 rounds of ammunition and a glass jar with marijuana shake were found.
Doggett told the officer he was unsure if he had a concealed weapons permit, according to the report.
Myrtle Beach police charged Doggett with defective tail lights and requested a warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments