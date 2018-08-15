Here’s the latest scam affecting Myrtle Beach library patrons

Did you get a call from the library asking you to pay over the phone for overdue books?
It’s a scam.
According to a City of Myrtle Beach Facebook post, the library heard from someone on Wednesday alleging that a caller seemingly from Chapin Library was asking for money to pay for an overdue book fine, and wanted to take payment information over the phone.
In the Facebook post, the city said that others have reported similar calls from phone numbers appearing to come from the library and that the callers are asking for over-the-phone payment for overdue books.
The city says library staff will not call asking for money, and says citizens should be aware of the scam.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
