‘He’s my hero’: Teen slashed as he protects mom in roommate dispute

A 43-year-old is under arrest after a family says he attacked a teen in a roommate disagreement.
Myrtle Beach Police charged Seth Green with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Tuesday. Officers responded to a Dunbar Street apartment at about 8 a.m. for a reported stabbing with scissors. The victim, 16-year-old Rasheem McFadden, was not taken to the hospital for treatment.
McFadden’s mother, Reva, said Green used to live in the apartment with them.
Green put some of the McFaddens’ items on the curb on Monday and wanted them out of the apartment, Reva McFadden said. That was despite the family paying its share of the rent.
Reva McFadden said Green confronted her and that’s when Rasheem McFadden stepped into to protect her. He was cut by the ear and along the cheek.
“He’s my hero,” Reva McFadden said.
Green initially fled the area, but about 20 minutes later came into the Myrtle Beach Police Department wearing only athletic shorts and out of breath. An officer soon placed him in handcuffs and took him away for questioning.
Comments