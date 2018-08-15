He broke into 2 Pawleys Island businesses. Now, he’s going to prison

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for breaking into Pawleys Island businesses last year, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Charles Alvin Morrison III, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary violent on August 8, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each charged, the release said. The sentences will run concurrently.
The burglary incidents happened October 8, 2017, the release said. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to Get Carried Away and Gilbert’s Ice Cream for burglaries that happened during the night, according to arrest affidavits.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments