Police arrest a man and woman in connection to Surfside Beach residential burglaries

Surfside Beach police have arrested two suspects in connection to a string of residential burglaries that occurred recently in the Town of Surfside Beach, according to a release from Capt. Arron Miller.
Bobbie Rae Butler, a 30-year-old female of Garden City, and Ronald Sydney Dunham, a 26-year-old male of Garden City, have been charged in connection to three robberies “similar in nature and close in proximity” reported between July 19 and Aug. 7, the release states.
Butler is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, one count of grand larceny of over $10,000, two counts of grand larceny of between $2,000 and $10,000 and one count of criminal conspiracy, according to the release. Dunham is charged with one count of second-degree burglary, one count of grand larceny of over $10,000 and one count of criminal conspiracy, the release says.
Police added that some stolen items have been recovered.
