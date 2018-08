Horry County police say men are wanted in connection to the incident involving two victims who were stabbed and burned in a car last month in Socastee.

Jeret Cox and Shannon Ray Little is wanted for accessory after the fact tof murder, said Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County Police Department.

Officers have arrested three people in connection to the incident.

Miranda Nicole Owens has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong