Man claims he was randomly shot near Conway, cops say

A man claimed he was shot in Horry County last Thursday by a random person, according to a police report.
The man said he was walking along S.C. 29 when a older white car drove by him. The car turned around, the unidentified victim said he started to run, and then the driver shot him in the leg, the report states.
The man made it to the house of a woman he was visiting, and she took him to his dad’s house. Then they took him to a Conway emergency room, according to police. The ER notified the police of the incident at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The man said he does not know who shot him. The police continue to investigate.
