Conway man charged a decade after alleged child rape

A decade later, a Conway man faces multiple sex offense charges involving a child, according to the Columbus County Clerk of Court office in North Carolina.
Richard Gordon Reed III, 29, is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child, first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sex offense of a child.
The incidents allegedly happened from Sept. 1, 2008 to Feb. 1, 2009, according to the clerk’s office. The victim was 16 at the time of the alleged incident outside Whiteville city limits, news partner WPDE reported.
Reed had a permanet address on Padgett Lane in Conway when he was arrested.
Reed was booked at the Columbus County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond, WPDE reported.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments