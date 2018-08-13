He attacked two people with scissors outside a Myrtle Beach motel, police say

A 34-year-old man allegedly assaulted two people with scissors on Saturday at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to arrest warrants.
Robert Benjamin Mcnigh Brown is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Brown was denied bond Monday morning for the attempted murder charges and given a total of $10,000 in surety bonds for the weapons charges.
Officers were called Saturday to Ocean West Motel, 204 N. Kings Highway, after reports that two people had been assaulted, an arrest warrant said.
One of the victims gave police the name of the suspect, who had allegedly assaulted them with scissors, according to a warrant. Hotel cameras show Brown swinging and stabbing the victim “several times” in the parking lot with scissors, authorities said.
The condition of each victim is unknown.
