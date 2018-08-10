This minor traffic violation led Myrtle Beach cops to finding ecstasy, crack and more

After a man was stopped for not having tag lights, Myrtle Beach police ended up seizing 160 tabs of ecstasy, over 20 grams of crack and other drugs.
Police arrested 36-year-old Rollo Williamson in connection with the drug bust, according to an incident report. Online records show he’s charged with the following:
- Trafficking ecstasy
- Trafficking crack cocaine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Simple possession of marijuana
- Driving under suspension
- No license plate tag light
- Open container
At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a gold GMC Yukon because the license plate had no lights on it. The driver, identified in the report as Williamson, almost crashed into a vehicle in a parking space at the Happy Holiday Motel at 507 N. Ocean Boulevard.
Police say Williamson immediately got out of the car and walked upstairs at the hotel before officers caught up to him and brought him back down to question him.
Williamson told officers he was not driving the car and claimed he knew nothing about the opened bottle of vodka police noticed in the back of the car, the report says.
When police discovered his license was suspended, they placed him in the back of the patrol car before searching his car for other open containers of alcohol.
The report says officers found the following inside:
- 160 tablets of ecstasy
- 24.2 grams of crack cocaine
- 15.5 grams of cocaine
- 14.8 grams of marijuana
- A vape pen with THC liquid
- 2 boxes of ammunition
Police got a search warrant for the room Williamson was registered to because they believed more drugs could have possibly been inside, but did not find anything.
Williamson received a $151,587 bond and remains in jail as of Friday morning.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
