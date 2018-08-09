Man attacked with bat over paycheck says he will be ‘sore for months’

The man — who police say was attacked by his Myrtle Beach employer after asking about a paycheck — said he’d feel the aftermath of the alleged assault for weeks.

“I’m gonna be sore for months from this,” the victim told a Myrtle Beach municipal judge.

Police charged Adel Nassr Mansour, 47, with third-degree assault and battery. His trial was initially set for Thursday, but it was delayed so Mansour could hire an attorney. Judge Jennifer Wilson set his bond at $776.

Myrtle Beach police went to Tuscanini’s Restaurant on 7th Avenue North about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of an assault.

The alleged assault victim said he went to the restaurant to ask about his paycheck. He claimed he hadn’t been paid for 94 hours of work at $9 an hour, authorities said.

During the conversation between Mansour and the victim, Mansour got mad, went inside the restaurant and came back with a club, according to a police report. Mansour then beat the victim once on his left arm and multiple times on his back, according to the report.

Police said the victim had fresh bruises on his elbow and back, but did not go to the hospital.

Footage from the city camera confirmed the altercation, officers said.

Mansour was unable to be reached for this report.

Terry Mckee who washes dishes at Tuscanini’s said he showed up to work at 11 a.m. on Thursday not knowing what happened the night before, and the restaurant was locked up. Mckee said he had issues getting paid in the past.

“He would always pay me a little bit, just give me a little cash,” he said. “I worked 20 hours last week, and he ain’t paid me none for that. He just ain’t paying us like he’s supposed to. ”

Mckee said he was only paid in cash and has never received a check. He said he never filled out paperwork when he first started the job.

During Thursday’s court hearing, Wilson told Mansour he would not qualify for a court-appointed attorney. The victim said he didn’t understand how Mansour could have money to hire a lawyer, but not pay him.

Mansour was sentenced to probation in 2007 in North Carolina for 13 counts of failing to pay sales or use taxes and two counts of failing to file sale or use taxes, according to online records. He was also arrested in Maryland in 2012 for assault and failing to pay wages, but those charges were dropped, according to a background check.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong