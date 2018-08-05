14 needles, 2 spoons, 1 homemade pipe: Cops arrest three on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

A Myrtle Beach police officer patrolling the boardwalk spotted three people allegedly sleeping Saturday morning, and then found marijuana, spoons, needles and a homemade pipe, according to an incident report.
Police said three people were sleeping and reclining on the 300 block of the boardwalk just after 7 a.m. The three suspects quickly sat up when the officer began to call the incident in through the radio, the report said.
One suspect told police he wasn’t sleeping, but had just closed his eyes, the report said. The suspect said they were there to watch the sunrise and relax, authorities said.
The officer placed the suspects under arrest and started searching them, the report said. Police found a baggie of marijuana on one suspect and 14 needles, two spoons and one homemade pipe on another suspect, the report said.
Kenneth Parker, 42, was cited in connection to simple possession of marijuana and sleeping on the boardwalk. Tabitha Parker, 37, was cited in connection to possession of drug paraphernalia. A third suspect was cited in connection to sleeping on the boardwalk.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
