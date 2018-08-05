She left $4K in a Coastal Grand fitting room, it was gone when she returned, cops say

A 24-year-old woman said she left her wallet — which allegedly had $4,000 inside — in a Coastal Grand dressing room Saturday, but all of the money was missing when she came back to recover the wallet, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim was at trying on jeans and shirts at Charlotte Russe, where she left her wallet in the dressing room before leaving the store and continuing to shop at the mall, a report said. The woman came back to the store after she realized her wallet was missing, authorities said.
Police said cameras show the 24-year-old going into the dressing room about 5:57 p.m. and leaving without a wallet in her hands about 6:02 p.m.
An employee found the wallet, did not open it and took it to the front desk, the report said. Officers said the employee who found the wallet did not have the $4,000 in her own wallet or her store locker.
The police report is unclear if all of the money was cash.
Authorities were unable to gather enough information to identify a suspect at the time the report was filed, according to the report.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
