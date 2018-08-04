He wasn’t allowed in a Broadway at the Beach club. So he attacked security, cops say

Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after he allegedly “sucker punched” and charged at a security officer working at Broadway at the Beach because he was not allowed back inside a club.
Officers charged 23-year-old Brandon Outz with third-degree assault and battery, online records show.
Police were called to Club OZ at 13020 Celebrity Circle about 2 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, they first spoke with Outz who told them he got in a fight with a security officer and admitted to hitting him, according to an incident report. A witness said Outz “sucker punched” the victim after he was asked to leave Club OZ.
The security officer told officers the club’s security escorted him out due to an incident inside, the report says. But Outz allegedly tried to go back inside even though he was told he wasn’t allowed back in.
After the victim told Outz he was not welcome back, police say Outz punched him in the face and began charging at him. The security officer swung back at him in defense.
Another witness confirmed the victim’s and other witness’ statements.
The victim told police he wanted to press charges, which is when officers arrested Outz.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
