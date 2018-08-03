He grabbed a beer and drank it in the store’s bathroom, then did it again, cops say

A man was arrested after police say he was caught drinking beer — twice — in the bathroom at a Myrtle Beach grocery store and didn’t pay for it.
Myrtle Beach police charged 57-year-old Phillip Pardue with shoplifting, according to an incident report.
Officers were called to Food Lion at 1009 Highway 501 about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
An employee told police a man, identified as Pardue, grabbed a beer can from the cooler, opened it and went inside the bathroom to drink it.
The same employee added Pardue did the same thing Wednesday and did not pay for the beer, the report says.
Police say Pardue admitted to taking the beer into the restroom and drinking it without buying it. He was then taken to jail.
In June, Myrtle Beach police charged Pardue with public intoxication. Online records show he was sentenced to six days in jail after pleading guilty to the charge.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
