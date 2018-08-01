2 charged with attempted murder after beating man who kicked his girlfriend, cops say

Myrtle Beach police arrested two for allegedly beating a man with a wooden club after they saw him kick a woman in the face early Tuesday, according to authorities.
Police were called to the area of 5th Avenue North and Chester Street about 1 a.m. where the fight happened shortly before.
When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 32-year-old Artavius Cox, lying on the sidewalk covered in blood with cuts on his head, an incident report says.
Cox’s girlfriend told police they were verbally fighting before he kicked her in the face while she was bent over.
That’s when four bystanders who witnessed it began to assault Cox in the roadway, the report states.
Myrtle Beach police charged 31-year-old Chad Mcfalls and 28-year-old Dustin Mcfalls for their roles in the beating. Arrest warrants for the two men say they repeatedly beat Cox in the head with a wooden club before fleeing the scene with two others.
“The victim, who was in and out of consciousness received multiple severe head contusions and a frontal skull fracture,” a warrant says.
They each face a count of attempted murder.
Officers also arrested 52-year-old Preston Grigg and 32-year-old Christina Adcock in connection with the assault.
Grigg and Adcock are charged with accessory after the fact of a felony because police say they both did not stop the beating and fled in the truck that all four were later located in.
Cox was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. An officer requested an arrest warrant for second-degree domestic violence for the man.
He has not been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Cpl. Thom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police. Vest said in some cases, police wait to arrest someone until after they are no longer in the hospital, but cannot comment on whether or not Cox remains hospitalized.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments