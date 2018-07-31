First they broke sprinklers, then vandalized a Carolina Forest school, cops say

Silhouettes of teenagers were seen in The Farm neighborhood breaking sprinklers before going across the road to Ocean Bay Middle School and allegedly vandalizing a modular classroom, according to Horry County police.
A witness said he heard a popping noise and what sounded like teenage boys laughing about 3 a.m. Saturday, a report said. The witness said the suspects were breaking automatic sprinkler heads and watching water shoot into the air, according to police. The teens then walked a path to Ocean Bay Middle, where they allegedly broke windows on two doors of a modular classroom, officials said.
The report said the suspects could have kicked the windows to break the glass.
Police said the suspects didn’t go into the classroom and nothing else was found broken at the school.
No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with tips about the incident is asked to call Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
