Crime

Police searching for man wanted in connection to Myrtle Beach burglary

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

July 31, 2018 08:54 AM

Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened around 44th Avenue North and Little River Road last week.

Willie James Thompson, 28, is wanted for second-degree burglary.

Police said he’s wanted for a burglary that happened July 24.

Thompson is a black man with black hair, brown eyes, who weighs 137 pounds and is 5-foot, 6-inches tall, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  