Police searching for man wanted in connection to Myrtle Beach burglary

Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened around 44th Avenue North and Little River Road last week.
Willie James Thompson, 28, is wanted for second-degree burglary.
Police said he’s wanted for a burglary that happened July 24.
Thompson is a black man with black hair, brown eyes, who weighs 137 pounds and is 5-foot, 6-inches tall, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
