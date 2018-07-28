Report: ‘Mutual friend’ shoots Conway man in the chest area, police investigating

Horry County police are investigating after a 32-year-old Conway man was shot late Thursday.
According to an incident report, officers arrived at an address on the 200 block of Lee Street in the Conway area about 11:45 p.m.
Police say they found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the chest area.
The victim’s girlfriend told authorities a “mutual friend” of his had shot him, the report says.
EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Capt. John Harrelson with the police department told The Sun News no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but police do have a person of interest they are trying to locate and interview.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
