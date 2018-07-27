Women dragged by truck trying to stop alleged purse snatcher in Myrtle Beach

When a man allegedly snatched a woman’s purse at a Myrtle Beach gas station, two women were injured after they were dragged by his truck trying to get it back.
Myrtle Beach police responded to Circle K at 1695 U.S. 501 about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The victims, a 51-year-old and a 23-year-old, told officers they were walking through the parking lot when an unknown man pulled up beside them in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck, according to an incident report.
He then asked the women for money, but they explained to him they didn’t have any. That’s when he grabbed the 51-year-old’s purse and pulled it away while both women were trying to pull it back, the report says.
An officer on scene saw scratches and marks appearing to be road rash on both of the victims. They told police they received the injuries while they were being dragged alongside his truck holding onto the purse.
The report says inside her purse was $3,000 in cash along with her driver’s license.
Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate.
