Three charged in Conway drug bust

Conway police, working with the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, arrested three people on drug charges Thursday, according to a press release.
Police say Longs resident Ryan Dewitt, 33, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
Loris resident Mont Nesmith, 31, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana, and 26-year-old Warren Garret of Conway was charged with trafficking heroin, according to authorities.
All three men were arrested after traffic stops, according to the police reports accompanying the arrests.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments