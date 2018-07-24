He hit and killed a pedestrian in Conway. This is why he is not going to prison.

A man who hit and killed a pedestrian along U.S. Route 501 avoided prison time after admitting to reckless homicide.
But, a prosecutor said when Christopher Fling hit Robert “Bobby” Livingston in April 2017, Livingston had a .25 blood alcohol content and was illegally crossing the four-lane road.
Horry County Circuit Court Judge Steven John sentenced Fling on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. Fling faced up to 10 years incarceration, but John sentenced him to five years. John suspended that sentence for two years probation.
On April 9, 2017 at abtou 3:30 a.m. , police responded to a collision in Conway at Highway 501 and Academy Drive, Assistant Solicitor O’Bryan Martin said. Livingston was illegally crossing the roadway and had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal driving limit.
After hitting Livingston, Fling drove a short distance and police stopped him. “He had not gone very far,” Martin said.
Given the facts of the case, the state said probation was an appropriate punishment, Martin said.
Fling’s attorney Brad Richardson said his client works to support three children and has been concerned for the victim’s family since the incident.
“Christopher was deeply remorseful from the first moment I met him,” Richardson said.
John called the case and a tragedy and said Livingston being in the roadway contributed to the crime. Martin added Livingston’s mother, who was not present for the hearing, felt the case was an accident and didn’t want to see Livingston sent to jail.
Comments