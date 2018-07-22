Myrtle Beach police: Suspects wanted after strong-armed robbery at Coastal Grand Mall

Myrtle Beach police say suspects are wanted in connection to a strong-armed robbery incident at Coastal Grand Mall on Friday.
Authorities said the incident happened inside the mall. The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a light-colored 2008 Chevy Avalanche with South Carolina license plate IYV665.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report 18-015931.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
