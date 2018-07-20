Woman arrested after bringing gun to Myrtle Beach International Airport, cops say

A Little River woman was arrested Wednesday after police say a gun was detected in her carry-on bag when it was screened at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Horry County police charged 55-year-old Robin Labod with carrying a concealable weapon in a restricted place, online records show.
While officers were on duty at the airport, they were called to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint for a Durass Alarm, otherwise known as a panic alarm, according to an incident report.
A TSA supervisor told officers during a screening, a gun was detected in a carry-on bag that belonged to Labod.
When police searched the bag, they found the gun and said it was unloaded with five rounds.
Labod was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center later that night after posting a $500 bond.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments