A Myrtle Beach murder suspect on bond raises concern in one SC neighborhood

Horry County is keeping on an eye on Chandler Dunmeyer as he is free on bond and prosecutors will ask for the bond to be revoked if they find any violations.

Dunmeyer is free on $50,000 bond on a murder charge for allegedly killing Collee Muirhead at the Beachcomber Inn and Suites at 1405 S. Ocean Blvd. in late January. Dunmeyer was a member of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne at the time of the killing.

In April, a judge granted Dunmeyer bond. A condition was that he was to be released into military custody at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was stationed.

But Joe Buccino, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne, said there was no agreement to take custody and that on June 22 Dunmeyer was “administratively separated” from the Army.

Seth Oskin, an assistant solicitor with the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said there was a recent bond modification that allowed Dunmeyer to live in Dorchester County. Dunmeyer’s attorney said at the bond hearing that Dunmeyer has relatives who live in the area.

Oskin added they have been in contact with authorities in Dorchester County and will file for a bond revocation if Dunmeyer violates bond terms.

Oksin previously said Dunmeyer and Muirhead were involved in prostitution and he killed her following a disagreement. Muirhead was shot in the head from a distance of about 18 inches, the prosecutor said. Officers said Dunmeyer confessed to the killing, but his attorney said there are mitigating factors to the crime.





A Dorchester County neighbor, who declined to provide their name, said they see Dunmeyer just aimlessly around their neighborhood. People will offer him help or a place to stay. It wasn’t until someone saw his picture that they realized he is a murder suspect.

“We were all shocked,” an unidentified resident said when they learned the Dunmeyer’s charge. The neighbor said they are concerned for their safety given the murder accusation.



