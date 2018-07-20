Man arrested after trying to gouge Myrtle Beach police officer’s eye out, report says

Authorities arrested a man after they say he tried gouging a Myrtle Beach police officer’s eye out while they were fighting on the ground.
Online records show 48-year-old Anthony Mcneil Jr., of Myrtle Beach, faces an assault on a police officer charge in connection with the fight. Police arrested him Sunday night and his bond was later set at $35,000.
According to an incident report, an officer was on patrol when a passerby pulled up to his car and said a man was in the process of assaulting a woman near Highway 501 and Cedar Street.
The officer then went to the area and located Mcneil, as well as an unknown woman. When he tried to stop Mcneil from walking away, Mcneil fled through an alley and behind a nearby home, the report says.
As the officer tried to catch Mcneil, a fight started and they both ended up on the ground.
While they were fighting on the ground, police say Mcneil tried to gouge the officer’s right eye out with his hand.
When the officer attempted to detain Mcneil, his thumb went in the officer’s mouth and he bit it in the process of trying to pull it out of his mouth, according to the report.
That’s when police say Mcneil got up and ran away until more officers arrived on scene and detained him.
Both the officer and Mcneil were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Michaela Broyles: 843-655-5404, @MichaelaBroyles
