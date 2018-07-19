Former Conway youth minister accused of sexually assaulting teen girls

A former youth minister at a Conway church is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls and has since been arrested on those allegations.
Horry County police charged 64-year-old Norman Abernathy, of Conway, with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of second-degree assault and battery, online records show. Authorities arrested him Wednesday evening.
According to an incident report, a pastor at Langston Baptist Church reported the assaults to police in June. He told officers Abernathy was at a youth minister at the church until he resigned last month due to the allegations.
The pastor said Abernathy was not a youth minister at the church when the incidents happened about four to five years ago, but added he was an “active member of their church,” the report says.
At the time of the alleged assaults, the pastor said the teen victims would often spend time with Abernathy’s step-daughter at his home.
One of the victims, who was 15 at the time, told the pastor she once sat next to Abernathy on the couch when he “put his hand on her belly and asked if this was okay,” the report states.
“She was scared, did not say anything and [Abernathy] then put his hand down her pants and underneath her panties,” the pastor told police. “She got afraid, said she had to use the bathroom and went to the bathroom.”
The 15-year-old told the pastor Abernathy groped her on “several other occasions,” including once when he allegedly “pulled her down onto his lap and grabbed her breasts,” the report says.
Another victim, who was 16 years old at the time, also told the pastor about an assault. Abernathy once got in the bed with her while she was sleeping, cuddled up to her, grabbed her breasts and put his hand underneath her panties, according to police.
When the pastor confronted Abernathy, he denied the allegations but did admit the girls were at his home “many times,” the report notes.
Jail officials weren’t certain when Abernathy’s bond hearing would be held.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments