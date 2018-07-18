Myrtle Beach police searching for duo accused of burglarizing oceanfront resort

The Myrtle Beach Police Department needs help identifying two suspects who are wanted for allegedly burglarizing an oceanfront resort on Sunday.
Officers were called to the Sea Mist Resort at 1305 S. Ocean Blvd. about 2:30 that morning after someone reported a burglary in progress.
According to an incident report, a victim told police she left her hotel room for about 15 minutes. When she returned, she found two people going through her belongings.
The victim said she confronted the suspects and noticed one of them, a woman, had an Apple Watch, phone charger and bottle of cologne in her hands, the report says.
She managed to grab the items the woman was holding, but a man who was with her fled the room with “assorted women’s clothing” in his backpack, an officer notes in the report.
Both suspects were already gone before police arrived on scene.
Authorities say the woman appears to be in her late twenties, has dark hair, weighs approximately 110 pounds and is 5 foot 4 inches tall.
The man appears to be in his early thirties, has a medium build and stands about 5 foot 8 inches tall.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities is asked to call the department at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 18-014933.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
