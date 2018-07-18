Teen girl kidnapped from Conway home, assaulted before getting thrown in ditch

As a teen stood in her driveway Tuesday night, an unknown man came up and covered her mouth before kidnapping and later sexually assaulting her.
Horry County police were called to an address on Lovell Court in the Conway area shortly before 10:30 that night.
When officers arrived, the 16-year-old victim told them she was standing in her driveway when a man “came up and placed his hand over her mouth,” a police report says.
The teen said he took her back to his car, which appeared to be a black Honda Civic, and then left together. She said while he was driving, he stopped to buy “weed” before he took her to a room somewhere at the Carolina Pines apartment complex and raped her, according to the report.
After the alleged assault, the suspect asked her if she wanted to smoke a “blunt” with him. Police say when the teen told him “no,” he forced marijuana seeds down her throat.
The suspect then drove her close to her home, threw her in the ditch and drove away, the report notes. He added he would be back at 11:30 to pick her up.
EMS personnel transported the girl to the emergency room where detectives resumed the investigation. Police added in the report that they were unable to locate the suspect.
