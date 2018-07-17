‘Thieves are taxed the same as us working people’: Myrtle Beach woman admits fraud

A Myrtle Beach resident who embezzled millions from a local business pleaded guilty to not paying taxes on more than $1 million in unreported income.
“Thieves are taxed the same as us working people,” said Allen Myrick, special assistant Attorney General for the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
On Tuesday, Alicia Altman, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. Police initially charged her with seven counts in May.
Myrick said that Altman worked at a development company, The Hoffman Corp., and underreported income of $1.5 million between 2010 and 2016.
She previously pleaded guilty to breach of trust for embezzling millions from the company. She is serving two-and-a-half years in prison.
As part of Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Larry Hyman sentenced Altman to nine months in jail on the tax charge. The sentence will run at the same time as the breach of trust term.
The plea offer also called for Altman to pay $100,000 in restitution.
Atlman told the judge that it was in her best interest to plead guilty to the tax evasion charge.
