Man charged after striking pedestrians on Ocean Blvd and leaving, cops say

A man faces charges after hitting two pedestrians and leaving the scene Monday night on Ocean Boulevard, said Sgt. Shannon Toole with Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Erick Germaine Burgess, 40, is charged with felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury, hit-and-run with great bodily injury and failure to give information and render aid.
Officers responded to 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard just after 10 p.m. A man and woman on the crosswalk were hit as they crossed the road, Toole said.
The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, Toole said.
Burgess was stopped shortly after and arrested, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
