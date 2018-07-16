Police: Kicked in the head and bloodied, drunk victim says, 'just girls being girls'

Three people were arrested and one person needed stitches after an alleged assault on South Kings Highway early Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to an assault just after 1 a.m. and found a man bleeding from his head. The man was intoxicated, according to a police report. When asked what happened, he told police the incident was “just girls being girls,” the report said.
A witness, who called 911, told the police that he saw three people, two women and a man, kicking the victim in the head over and over again.
The trio took off once the witness started coming towards them to try and break up the fight, according to the report. The witness told police details about the car and the direction they went, the report said, and police then found the car and pulled them over.
One of the suspects had blood on his shoes, according to the report. Police say they found drugs in the car.
All three were arrested, police said. The victim was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for stitches.
