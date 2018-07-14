Police still searching for Ocean Boulevard purse snatching suspect

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still on the lookout for a man accused of snatching a woman’s purse on Ocean Boulevard last month.
According to a Facebook post from the department, 39-year-old Harley Smerz is wanted in connection with the incident. Smerz has brown hair, blue eyes and stands about 6 feet tall.
On June 16, police say Smerz grabbed items from a woman’s hands and fled on foot down Ocean Boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding Smerz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective. J. Amos with MBPD at 843-918-1913 or the department at 843-918-1382.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments