30 bullet holes found in Loris house after second drive-by shooting in two days

Bullets riddled a Loris house on Thursday morning, the second-drive by shooting in as many days in the Horry County.

The gunshots woke up three people in the Bethel Chapel Road house around 4 a.m., Horry County police wrote in a police report. The victims heard a vehicle drive away and saw bullet holes in the walls and window of the bedroom where they were sleeping.

Officers wrote in in the report they found four more bullet holes in a Ford Ranger parked in front of the victim’s bedroom window, and gathered shell casings for evidence.

The drive-by was a day after a Longs-area home was shot up around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

In both cases, no one was hurt and none of the victims could tell police who fired the shots.

“There are definitely similarities,” Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson said. “We can’t 100 percent say they’re connected but we’re looking into that possibility.”

Because no one could tell police who was firing, officers don’t have any suspects identified yet, Harrelson said. He added that police are asking anyone in either neighborhood for information and tips regarding the drive-by shootings.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian