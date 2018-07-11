Police called to Garden City after $9,200 engagement ring reported stolen

A $9,200 engagement ring was stolen from a Lexington man visiting Garden City, according to an Horry County police report.
The report says that the man was staying in a room on North Waccamaw Drive in Garden City on Tuesday when he noticed his wife's engagement ring was missing.
The 36-year-old visitor told officers he last saw the ring around 9:30 a.m. in a drawer with his wife's wedding band, but that the wedding band had not been taken, adding that he thought the ring was taken between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Police said there was no sign of forced entry into the room.
The man said that three people came into the room on Sunday, saw his son, and then left, according to the report.
The man also told officers that the blinds in his and his kids' rooms had been opened twice, but police said the case would be administratively closed pending any new information.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments