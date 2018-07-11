Myrtle Beach man admits to receiving child pornography via email

A Myrtle Beach man will spend years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
James Fix, 47, received a 7-year sentence followed by supervised release for life and a $1,000 restitution payment, the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina announced on Wednesday.
"During his term of supervised release, Fix will be required to register as a sex offender, attend sex offender treatment, refrain from unsupervised contact with children or use of the internet without approval, and submit to polygraph examinations," a news release states.
In November 2015, federal agents searched Fix's Myrtle Beach home based on information that he was receiving child pornography via email, according to the release. That same day, agents interviewed Fix who admitted to possessing the child porn and also surrendered his laptop and cellphone to authorities.
"During forensic analyses of the computer, cellphone and a thumb drive seized during the search, agents located numerous videos and images containing child pornography," the release says.
ICE-Homeland Security Investigations agents investigated the case.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments