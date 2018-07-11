Police: Man wanted for indecent exposure at Dollar General

Conway police are searching for a man they say exposed himself at the Dollar General on July 1.
Officers went to the store, at 1500 Fourth Ave. in Conway, after reports of an indecent exposure incident, according to a release. Police were told a man in the store exposed himself to a victim and "committed inappropriate actions," the release said.
Conway police are using surveillance photos and asking the public to help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
