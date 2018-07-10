Men snag more than $12K worth of jewelry in 3 Myrtle Beach home break-ins, cops say

Two men accused of breaking into three homes in Myrtle Beach have been arrested.
Myrtle Beach police say Brian Jeffrey Gagne of Murrells Inlet and David Alan Markley of Myrtle Beach broken into homes on June 23, June 25 and July 5 and stole more than $12,000 in jewelry.
Gagne, 31, faces two first-degree burglary charges, a second-degree burglary charge and receiving stolen goods less than $2,000, records show. Markley, 54, is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.
The three alleged burglaries happened at homes in the same general area around 44th Avenue North.
On June 23, police responded to the 4300 block of Frontier Drive in the morning after reports of a burglary. A witness told police a red truck backed into the victim's property, and knew the truck didn't belong to the victim.
The witness said a slender-built white man walked out of the front door and put a "large item" in the back of the pickup. Police said the man got in the passenger side of the red truck and quickly left. A window had been opened and the front door was still open when police arrived, and it looked like several items had been taken, a report said.
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Camellia Drive after 7 p.m. June 25. A victim told police she left her house that morning and when she got home, she noticed speakers in her house were moved, a report said. The victim said she didn't think anything of it and left.
When the victim came back home about 7 p.m., she noticed jewelry was missing as she went to put her necklace away, a report said. Police said $225 in jewelry and $80 cash were missing.
Police went to the 4400 block of Pine Lake Drive about 2 a.m. on July 5. A victim said he was on the beach with his wife and son when his phone notified him that his motion activated home camera received an alert. The victim said the camera showed a man in his laundry room. After rushing home, the victim found the back door window was shattered and three jewelry boxes were missing, a report said.
The estimated value of the items missing is between $12,000 and $15,000, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
