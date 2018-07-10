He attacked and 'severely' hurt a woman at a local hotel, cops say. Now he's wanted

Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man after they say he attacked and 'severely' injured a woman in an area hotel room.
According to the police department, 50-year-old Carlton Hall Jr. assaulted the woman on July 9. He's currently wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
His last known location was in the area of Chester Street and 7th Avenue N.
Anyone with information regarding Hall's whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Amos at 843-918-1913 and reference case number 18-014438.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
