Man hospitalized after assault at Myrtle Beach motel, cops say

A 36-year-old man suffered two fractures after being assaulted at a Myrtle Beach motel on Saturday, according to a police report.
The victim was hospitalized with a jaw fracture and a smaller fracture behind his cheek, authorities said. Police said they were unable to find a suspect.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the call about 2:15 a.m. and met with the victim who had a swollen, bloody face and had difficulty speaking, a report said.
The victim told police he had been punched by a man at the Sand Dollar Motel, 401 6th Ave. The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s who was about 5-feet, 9-inches tall with a stocky build, authorities said. The victim said the suspect had short hair, a goatee, had light skin and was weird a blue golf shirt, the report said.
Police said the victim met the suspect the day before and did not know the suspect's name.
The report said officers were unable to find a suspect and victim on city cameras in the area of the motel.
